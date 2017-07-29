Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) traded down 1.30% on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,422 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $92.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

