Texas Instruments’ (NASDAQ:TXN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Vetr raised shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.16 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 0.32% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,009 shares. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 32,420 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,613,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,646,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,416,325,000 after buying an additional 3,551,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,924.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,718,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,521,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,943,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,445,000 after buying an additional 573,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 1,328,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,181,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,705,000 after buying an additional 975,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

