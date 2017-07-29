Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (NYSE:TEVA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report released on Tuesday, July 18th. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Vetr raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 0.34% on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,745 shares. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.62 and a beta of 0.47. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 30.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.
