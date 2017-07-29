Teleflex (TFX) and AngioDynamics (ANGO) Critical Analysis

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $1.93 billion 4.90 $505.98 million $4.82 43.59 AngioDynamics $356.15 million 1.69 $49.52 million $0.19 86.22

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AngioDynamics does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 11.75% 16.17% 8.17% AngioDynamics 2.00% 5.19% 3.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teleflex and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 2 4 0 2.67 AngioDynamics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $214.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats AngioDynamics on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The Company’s products include oxygen therapy products, aerosol therapy products, spirometry products, and ventilation management products, which are offered under Hudson RCI brand. As of December 31, 2016, it manufactured its products at approximately 30 manufacturing sites, with manufacturing operations located in the Czech Republic, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico and the United States. Its all others businesses include single-use respiratory, urology and cardiac care products, as well as capital equipment.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. The Company offers products within three product groupings: Peripheral Vascular, Vascular Access and Oncology/Surgery. The Company’s Peripheral Vascular products include Fluid Management, Venous, Thrombus Management, as well as other core products. The Company’s BioFlo products incorporate Endexo Technology into the manufacturing and design of its Vascular Access products. Its Oncology/Surgery product offerings include its Microwave Ablation products, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and its NanoKnife product lines.

