Analysts Set Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (TEO) Target Price at $26.50

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter valued at $5,180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 508,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 191,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) traded down 1.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,360 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.42. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/telecom-argentina-stet-france-telecom-s-a-teo-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.