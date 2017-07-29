Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.5% annually over the last three years. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) traded up 1.96% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,367 shares. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $389.27 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $276.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS AG lowered Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

