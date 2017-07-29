Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,114,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,981,000 after buying an additional 935,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5,144.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,690,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,264,000 after buying an additional 16,372,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,299,000 after buying an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after buying an additional 147,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,825 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.01. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPT shares. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $35.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

