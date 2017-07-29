Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 3,579.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,792,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after buying an additional 10,498,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 778.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,172,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation during the first quarter valued at $33,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 199.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 407,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,311,000 after buying an additional 398,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) traded down 0.19% on Friday, reaching $86.14. 339,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $89.56.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.09 million. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In related news, CFO James R. Hatfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $244,468.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,072.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,922. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

