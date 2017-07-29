Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 12,561 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of HMS Holdings Corp worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS Holdings Corp alerts:

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded up 2.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,898 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.07.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 12,561 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/teachers-advisors-llc-has-14-64-million-position-in-hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, Director Bart M. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,615.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Semone Neuman sold 14,546 shares of HMS Holdings Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $276,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.