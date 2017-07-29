Tarena International (TEDU) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tarena International earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3498136918649 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tarena International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Tarena International (TEDU) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 116,308 shares of the company traded hands. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarena International will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

