Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) opened at 80.10 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-earns-hold-rating-from-credit-suisse-group.html.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,766.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $2,748,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,614. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after buying an additional 129,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 865.7% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,888,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.