SunTrust Banks, Inc. Downgrades PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) to Hold

SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, July 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $60.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on PayPal Holdings from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal Holdings from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Vetr upgraded PayPal Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.23 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.49.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) traded down 1.58% on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,800,785 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. PayPal Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $61.30.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PayPal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $72,994.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,638.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501 shares of company stock valued at $240,989. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 377,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,327,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,267,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 61,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

