Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial Corporation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Regions Financial Corporation alerts:

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. Regions Financial Corporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Corporation (RF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/suntrust-banks-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-regions-financial-corporation-rf.html.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. BidaskClub upgraded Regions Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Vining Sparks upgraded Regions Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE RF) traded up 0.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,575,052 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 443,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 112,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 108.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 119.3% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 85,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, EVP Fournier J. Gale III sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $522,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,949.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,683. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.47 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.