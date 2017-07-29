Zacks Investment Research Lowers SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) to Sell

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

Get SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) traded up 1.10% on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 157,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s market cap is $847.77 million.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/suncoke-energy-partners-l-p-sxcp-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $529,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,788,327 shares of company stock worth $30,232,142 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXCP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 93.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the first quarter worth $158,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 3,878.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth $292,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.