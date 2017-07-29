Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sturm, Ruger & earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.247411293466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & (RGR) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,137 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.03. Sturm, Ruger & has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $70.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Sturm, Ruger & had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wunderlich raised their price target on Sturm, Ruger & from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Sturm, Ruger & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sturm, Ruger & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Forward View upgraded Sturm, Ruger & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/sturm-ruger-nysergr-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated.html.

In other Sturm, Ruger & news, insider Mark Lang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $1,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $625,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.