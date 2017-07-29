Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, “Tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition resulted in declining revenue per student over the past few quarters for Strayer Education. This trend is expected to continue in 2017. Revenue per student is expected to decrease between 1% and 2% in the second quarter of 2017. Also, shares of Strayer Education gained 12.7% year to date, underperforming 33.4% growth for the Zacks categorized School industry. However, Strayer University is reducing the cost of its programs in order to increase their affordability for students. Moreover, the acquisition of New York Code and Design Academy is encouraging, given the high demand for web and applications software development professionals. Strayer Education’s convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs is likely to boost enrollment and thereby revenues.”

Get Strayer Education Inc. alerts:

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. First Analysis increased their target price on Strayer Education from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Strayer Education (STRA) traded up 0.03% on Monday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,347 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. Strayer Education has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.68 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.90%. Strayer Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Strayer Education will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/strayer-education-inc-nasdaqstra-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $3,969,912.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Strayer Education by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Strayer Education by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strayer Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strayer Education by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strayer Education by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strayer Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.