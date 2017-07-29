Stock Buyback Program Initiated by BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Board of Directors

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase 250,000 shares on Friday, July 28th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ BFIN) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,495 shares. BankFinancial Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BankFinancial Corporation had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial Corporation will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BankFinancial Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other BankFinancial Corporation news, CFO Paul A. Cloutier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,505.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Cloutier sold 22,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $335,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,060. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

