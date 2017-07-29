ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 18.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) opened at 43.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

