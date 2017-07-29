SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPSC. Benchmark Co. downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded up 2.60% on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,721 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.22. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 83.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the first quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

