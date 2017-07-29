OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OraSure Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6652003708207 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 525,975 shares of the company traded hands. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Zezzo II sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark L. Kuna sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $550,200.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,134 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,795. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

