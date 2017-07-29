GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GoPro earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3031847896662 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

GoPro (GPRO) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 1,684,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock’s market cap is $1.16 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.23 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

In other GoPro news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $348,735.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,673.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

