News articles about Cablevision Systems (NYSE:CVC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cablevision Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0543491389381 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cablevision Systems (CVC) opened at 34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. Cablevision Systems has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $34.91.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cablevision-systems-cvc-share-price.html.

About Cablevision Systems

Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its subsidiary, CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings), operates cable operations business in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Cable, Lightpath and Other. The Company’s Cable segment offers Cable television service, which delivers multiple channels of video programming to subscribers who pay a monthly fee for the services they receive.

Receive News & Ratings for Cablevision Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cablevision Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.