ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,273,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,486,000 after buying an additional 213,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 217.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 898,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 398,743 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 459,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips (COP) traded up 1.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 10,794,866 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.99 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $55.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

In related news, VP James D. Mcmorran sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $431,549.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

