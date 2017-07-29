Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, July 19th. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is a global independent power producer. It develops, owns and operates solar parks. The Company is focused on the downstream solar market and has developed projects in Asia, South America, Europe, North America and Africa. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipelines to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other solar energy system owners. The Company is involved in the engineering design; construction contracting and management; and procurement of PV modules, balance-of-system components, and other components, as well as building and transferring solar parks. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Sky Solar Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 34,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Sky Solar Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sky Solar Holdings had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sky Solar Holdings will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/sky-solar-holdings-ltd-skys-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Sky Solar Holdings Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.