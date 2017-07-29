Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.82 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at 131.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/sentinel-trust-co-lba-has-1-82-million-position-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.33 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.