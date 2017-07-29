Sabine Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:FST) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sabine Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:FST) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sabine Oil & Gas Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 44.6912708782891 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Sabine Oil & Gas Corp

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment.

