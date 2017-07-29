Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates $94.00 Price Target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) received a $94.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, July 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $118.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ EGRX) traded down 4.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 777,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $772.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 79.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-94-00-price-target-for-eagle-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqegrx-updated.html.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Pete A. Meyers acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 805 shares of company stock worth $61,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 183,871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,097,000 after buying an additional 1,206,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after buying an additional 209,398 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,804.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 755,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 661,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.