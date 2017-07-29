Ross Curtis Sells 5,300 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $785,619.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) opened at 144.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.10 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.64.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $555.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 99% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut RenaissanceRe Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

