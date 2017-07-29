Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, “Roper has outperformed the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis. The stock benefitted from good first-quarter results as well as raised guidance. We continue to believe that the Roper’s asset-light business model will boost financial performance in the long run. Also, winning of key projects like New York City’s MTA project are long term growth drivers. Its aggressive acquisition strategy will continue to help boost its performance. In 2016, Roper spent nearly $3.7 billion in software acquisitions, which include ConstructConnect and Deltek, which will help boost its performance especially in the software and network businesses. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, stiff competition, weakness in oil and gas, and a leveraged balance sheet remain overhangs. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

Shares of Roper Technologies (ROP) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.34. 474,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.14. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $411,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,117,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 75,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

