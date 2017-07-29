Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial Corp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 63,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) opened at 20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Manulife Financial Corp

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

