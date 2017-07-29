Richard A. Young Sells 3,282 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $72,499.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,530.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) opened at 23.06 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $603.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.15) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 952,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

