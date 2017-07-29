Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a report on Tuesday. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Revolution Bars Group PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Revolution Bars Group PLC alerts:

Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,596 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.50 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.04. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 99.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 247.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/revolution-bars-group-plc-rbg-upgraded-to-buy-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Revolution Bars Group PLC

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.