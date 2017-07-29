Contrasting Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) and The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Premier Inc. alerts:

84.4% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 31.41% -13.95% 10.48% The Ensign Group 2.55% 13.51% 6.54%

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Premier does not pay a dividend. The Ensign Group pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier and The Ensign Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 1 0 12 0 2.85 The Ensign Group 2 0 4 0 2.33

Premier currently has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. The Ensign Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Premier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than The Ensign Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and The Ensign Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.35 billion 1.35 $395.31 million $0.07 502.93 The Ensign Group $1.71 billion 0.67 $119.84 million $0.83 27.04

Premier has higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Ensign Group. The Ensign Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier beats The Ensign Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The Company’s subsidiaries provide skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, and other ancillary services. Its segments include transitional and skilled services segment, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities; assisted and independent living services segment, which includes the operation of assisted and independent living facilities; home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, home care and hospice businesses, and all other segment, which includes mobile diagnostics and other ancillary operations. As of May 11, 2017, it operated in 215 healthcare facilities. The Company operates across 14 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.