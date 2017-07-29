Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Initiates Coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Resolute Energy Corporation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Resolute Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resolute Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. 624,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Resolute Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s market cap is $770.67 million.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $37,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kemper White sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $465,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,578. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 799.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 30.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

