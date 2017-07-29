Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Oshkosh Corporation worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Corporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after buying an additional 973,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,279,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,550,000 after buying an additional 178,674 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,940,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,124,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,114,000 after buying an additional 408,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,898,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE OSK) traded down 2.86% on Friday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 713,973 shares. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Oshkosh Corporation’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Oshkosh Corporation from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oshkosh Corporation from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Oshkosh Corporation from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

