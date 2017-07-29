Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4165761554141 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPT. BidaskClub raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 1.88% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,202 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

