Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Get Radiant Logistics Inc alerts:

Shares of Radiant Logistics (RLGT) traded down 6.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 450,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 million and a P/E ratio of 72.73. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. Radiant Logistics’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radiant Logistics will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/radiant-logistics-inc-rlgt-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 173.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 180.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at $383,000.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services. The Company is organized in two geographic operating segments: United States and Canada. Its transportation services for both the United States and Canada segments are placed into categories of freight forwarding and freight brokerage services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.