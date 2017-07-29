QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen and Company

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Sunday, May 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

QUALCOMM (QCOM) traded up 0.74% on Monday, hitting $52.88. 6,644,302 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $26,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $174,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,802 shares of company stock worth $3,544,381. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

