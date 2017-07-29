Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi Plc earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0693658942459 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Qiwi Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Qiwi Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ QIWI) traded down 5.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 730,504 shares of the stock traded hands. Qiwi Plc has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Qiwi Plc had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.41 EPS. Qiwi Plc’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qiwi Plc will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi Plc Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

