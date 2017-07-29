Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2018 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.50 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) opened at 113.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 7,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $827,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,604,247.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,770. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

