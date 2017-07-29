Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging Holding Company alerts:

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Graphic Packaging Holding’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Company Cut by Jefferies Group (NYSE:GPK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-graphic-packaging-holding-company-cut-by-jefferies-group-nysegpk.html.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) opened at 13.15 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 10,982 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $147,707.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 124.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.