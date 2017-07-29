BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get BankUnited Inc. alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $269.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (BKU)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-bankunited-inc-reduced-by-analyst-bku.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of BankUnited (BKU) opened at 34.54 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other BankUnited news, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 102,915 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $3,490,876.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,843,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,315 shares of company stock worth $26,793,097. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 106,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.