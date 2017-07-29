Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for City Holding Company (CHCO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of City Holding in a report issued on Monday. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City Holding’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $65.00 target price on shares of City Holding and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City Holding presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

City Holding (CHCO) opened at 65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. City Holding has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. City Holding had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. City Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $51,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $118,557.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,691. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in City Holding during the first quarter valued at $3,276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in City Holding by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in City Holding by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in City Holding by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in City Holding by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

