Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Lifted by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Waste Connections from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.51.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE WCN) traded down 1.15% on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,253 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

In other news, Director Susan Lee purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.05 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Steven F. Bouck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,440,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,350,516. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.1% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 223.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

