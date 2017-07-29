Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2,758,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio maintained its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after buying an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2,277.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 465,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) traded up 2.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 1,169,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $50.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

