Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.31.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. UBS AG cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) traded up 0.22% on Friday, reaching $63.52. 431,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

