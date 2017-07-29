Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.399662694485 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) traded up 1.27% on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,489 shares. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,339.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 835,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,814,443.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

