PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $237,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 130.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) traded up 0.26% on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,887 shares. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $428.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 98.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. BidaskClub raised BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,039.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 3,295,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $156,286,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

