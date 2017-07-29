Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) opened at 32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 130.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

