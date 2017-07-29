Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,416,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after buying an additional 142,956 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 526.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group Inc. alerts:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE PAG) traded up 1.08% on Friday, reaching $44.96. 725,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/penske-automotive-group-inc-pag-shares-sold-by-affinity-investment-advisors-llc.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Gabelli upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $82,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 11,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $474,586.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.